Man rapes civil service aspirant searching for house on rent in Chennai, arrested

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old civil services aspirant from Vellore was sexually assaulted by a man who befriended her by promising help to find a rental house in the city. The Thirumangalam All Women police arrested the suspect, identified as Yogesh Kumar (23), on Friday.

The police said the woman had come to Chennai to prepare for the UPSC examinations and was looking for an accommodation. Yogesh allegedly befriended her, and under the pretext of house-hunting, took her to a hotel room where he allegedly raped her.

Following a complaint lodged on December 10, the police analysed CCTV footage and traced the suspect. He was arrested on Friday and remanded in judicial custody. Investigations revealed Yogesh is also involved in another criminal case in Theni district.

The police said the survivor is being provided with counselling and assistance through the social welfare department.