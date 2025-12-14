Summer solace for Chennai: Three lakes full after 3 decades

‘Paradigm shift in city’s water reservoir ops’

The WRD communication marked this as a “paradigm shift” balancing the water security protocol and the flood regulation protocol, and marked a “significant milestone” in Chennai’s water supply history. It further said, this milestone, besides acting as a predecessor for having such a balanced approach in operating the city’s reservoirs, also emphasised the need for revising “the age old compendium to modern climate change phenomena”.

A senior WRD official told TNIE that, as per union government guidelines, reservoirs are usually maintained at only 90% to 95% of their total capacity to keep buffer space for sudden inflows. “However, even though there has been no significant rainfall in the recent days in the catchment areas, the reservoirs have continued to receive steady inflow from their sources. As a result, they have reached full capacity,” the official said. The official added that surplus water would be released gradually in the coming days through surplus channels to create space for any additional rain expected during the remaining monsoon period. Another senior official highlighted the long-term benefits of the current storage levels. “With adequate space and sufficient storage, Chennai and its suburbs will be able to meet their water needs during the summer months without difficulty. For the next six to eight months, there may not be any need to depend on Krishna water from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh,” the official said.

As of Saturday, Chennai’s six drinking water reservoirs together hold 12.30 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) of water, which is 93.09% of their total capacity of 13.21 tmcft, offering much-needed relief to the city.