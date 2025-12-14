Why women journalists can’t log off?

The hierarchy of risk

Journalists face abuse on different levels. There is a hierarchy of vulnerability that tracks language, caste, religion, and class. Anushka (name changed), a photojournalist in Tamil Nadu, points out the language divide. “Regional journalists get more online abuse, comparatively. They are easy targets. If someone working for a Tamil newspaper posts something controversial, the abuse is immediate.”

Independent journalist Greeshma Kuthar confirms this. “For English-language journalists, most threats stay online. Regional journalists get direct threats. Many who’ve been attacked or killed were regional reporters. We’re actually protected in comparison and also better paid.”

Age, too, determines vulnerability. Nisha observes, “Younger women get the casual constant harassment far more. Criticise a movie star or politician in some states, and you have to prepare for backlash.”

The ubiquity of attack

For Shivani, the first time she realised online abuse was becoming dangerous was during coverage of a “communal incident” in Udupi, where three Muslim students were suspended for filming a Hindu woman. One of the messages she received read, “We will put cameras into your washroom and then you call it a prank.”

The requirement of a journalist to widen their online presence can also make their escape almost impossible. Shivani states, “The marketing of our stories happens on social media.” For independent journalists like Greeshma, there’s no choice at all. “I’m only on X (Formerly called Twitter) and Instagram because I have to be. As an independent journalist, that’s the only way to get your work out.”