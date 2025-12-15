20 degrees Celsius in Chennai as dry weather paves way for temperature dip in TN

CHENNAI: With atmospheric conditions paving way for dry weather conditions, there has been a dip in night time temperatures in parts of the state. On Sunday, Chennai recorded its first sub 20 degree celsius this year.

Recorded temperatures (for 24 hours ending 8:30am on Sunday) showed that Ooty recorded 5.6 degree celsius, lowest among hill stations in South India.

Thalavadi in Erode recorded 11.4 degree celsius, Denkanikottai in Krishnagiri recorded 13.5 degree celsius, parts of Dharmapuri recorded 15 degree celsius and Periyanaickenpalayam in Coimbatore recorded 15.8 degree celsius, according to a post by weather blogger Pradeep John.

According to weather blogger K Srikanth, the spell of cold weather is likely to continue until Monday until returning Easterlies push temperatures back to normal. “Weather models continue to indicate a possible weak disturbance to develop over South Bay towards the end of this week,” he said in a post.

The India Meteorological Department in its daily bulletin said that over the next 24 hours (until Monday afternoon), minimum temperatures might fall by 2-3 degree celsius over a few places in the state while the rest of the state may not see any significant change.

The residents of Coimbatore, especially milkmen and newspaper distributors who work in early hours, have been stepping out wearing sweaters and monkey caps due to the drop in temperature in the last two days.

“The cold weather has been intense in Erode for the past few days. We feel the cold even after the sun rises in the morning. Even while going to the grocery store in the evening, it’s impossible to go without wearing a sweater,” said S Manikandan, of Karungalpalayam in Erode.