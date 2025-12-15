30-year-old woman Sub-Inspector from Chennai dies by suicide

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old woman Sub-Inspector attached to the Ambattur police station died by suicide at her residence in Cholapuram on Saturday night. The deceased was identified as SI Anthony Mantha (30), a 2021-batch officer. She is survived by her two sons, aged 10 and 8.

According to police sources, the deceased was reportedly on a video call with a colleague, SI Ranjith Kumar of Minjur station, when the incident occurred.

Sources indicated that the two officers, who were batchmates, had a disagreement over a personal matter during a phone conversation earlier that night.

The situation escalated during a subsequent video call, following which she took the extreme step. Ranjith alerted the Ambattur police, who rushed to the residence and found her unconscious.

She was moved to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The body was sent to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)