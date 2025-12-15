Cano Cristales exhibition pays vibrant tribute to Achuthan Kudallur’s artistic legacy

The exhibition features artworks by artists Madanan from Kozhikode, BD Dethan and Babitha Nair from Thiruvananthapuram, KU Krishnakumar from Guruvayur, Manujla Dubey from Navi Mumbai, Manjula Dubey (Navi Mumbai), Bhattathiripad from Punnayurkulam, Moby Sajeev from Ernakulam, BTK Ashok from Thalassery, and the curator herself.

Norka development officer Anoop P Chacko and artists P Gopinath and PN Sreekumar, inaugurated the ongoing event. The name of the show is inspired from a river in Colombia known for flowing in five different vibrant colours — red, yellow, green, blue — during specific times of the year. “Colours are the soul of every artiste, hence the name,” mentions Deepthi.

The artist also believes that this show is important to show the difference between art created by humans and artificial intelligence (AI). “It (AI) does not have a painter’s feeling and emotion. When an artist takes the brush, his feelings, emotions, everything is there in those colors. But AI doesn’t have that ability,” she concludes.

The exhibition is open from 9 am to 6 pm till December 20. Entry is free.