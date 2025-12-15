GCC’s microchipping drive ends; only 54 per cent of registered pets issued licence

CHENNAI: Out of the 1.05 lakh pets registered on the civic body’s portal, only 57,626 have so far been issued licences as the final day of the Greater Chennai Corporation’s special microchipping and anti-rabies vaccination drive for pet dogs to obtain pet license ended on Sunday.

The city corporation will begin imposing fines on violators from Monday, said GCC veterinary officer J Kamal Hussain.

Pet owners who take their dogs into public spaces without a leash will be fined Rs 500, while those who fail to obtain licences for their pet dogs or cats will face a penalty of Rs 5,000. Enforcement will be carried out by two veterinary personnel deployed in each of the 15 zones across the city. The team has been equipped with microchip scanners to verify pet registration and point-of-sale (PoS) machines to collect fines on the spot.

During inspection on city roads, they will check for violators among pet owners who take their dogs out in public. Registration details will be verified by scanning the implanted microchips. The official also confirmed to TNIE that the civic body will initiate door-to-door enumeration of pet dogs in parallel across the city.

Antony Rubin, an animal activist and member of the state board for wildlife, said the cut-off date was necessary for regularisation and ending the deadline on December 14 was reasonable. However, he added that extending the deadline till December 31 would be beneficial given the surge in demand for microchipping and anti-rabies vaccination to obtain pet license, especially with the fines being announced.