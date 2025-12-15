Krishna Gana Sabha opens 69th Margazhi Mela honouring legacy and talent

Felicitating the awardees, Ravikiran offered a detailed appreciation of Prasad’s artistry, noting his balance of aesthetics and soul. “It is not enough if only the sol (rhythmic pattern) is there, the soul should also be there. Both buddhi (wisdom) and bhavam (feeling) are present in KV Prasad’s music,” he said, adding that Prasad’s sound sense and versatility had earned him global recognition.

Sudharani, speaking about Narendra, said, “This year’s awardee, Narendra, is a well-informed, versatile artiste who broke the barriers with escape velocity among the male dancers.” She also highlighted the awardee’s “graceful geometric perfection, sensitive expressive abhinaya, and a charismatic stage presence”, describing him as a rare and versatile artiste whose choreographic works have expanded the vocabulary of Bharatanatyam without compromising its core. Accepting the honour, both the awardees reflected on their journey and expressed gratitude to all their supporters and family members.

The evening also featured prize distribution for Ilamail Thiramai, a talent initiative conducted by the Sabha, reinforcing its commitment to nurturing young artistes. The inauguration concluded with a vote of thanks by Y Prabhu,

general secretary marking a reflective and resolute beginning to the 69th Margazhi Mela.With the auditorium filled by artistes, rasikas and cultural patrons, the inauguration was attended by chief guest N Kamakodi, MD and CEO of City Union Bank, Krishna Gana Sabha president Nalli Kuppuswamy Chetti, general secretary Y Prabhu and CEO Saashwathi Prabhu, award recipients and conferrers, along with other members of the cultural fraternity.