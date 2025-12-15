Krishna Gana Sabha opens 69th Margazhi Mela honouring legacy and talent

In a city where art and artiste thrive, recognition is never just a personal milestone; it becomes a quiet reassurance to generations watching from the audience. It affirms that years of discipline, devotion and creative sacrifice do not go unnoticed, and that institutions continue to value legacy as much as innovation. This spirit of acknowledgement shaped the inaugural function of Krishna Gana Sabha’s 69th Margazhi Mela, held on December 12 at its T Nagar premises. Chief guest N Kamakodi, MD and CEO of City Union Bank, Krishna Gana Sabha president Nalli Kuppuswamy Chetti, general secretary Y Prabhu and CEO Saashwathi Prabhu, inaugurated the Mela. Award recipients and conferrers, along with other members of the cultural fraternity, were present at the ceremony.
The evening commenced with an invocation by Saashwathi, followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp. Addressing the audience, Saashwathi reflected on the enduring legacy of R Yagnaraman, the visionary who shaped the Sabha’s artistic direction over several decades. Saashwathi set the context for the event, and Nalli Kuppuswamy delivered the welcome address. Kamakodi spoke about City Union Bank’s long association with the Sabha and its founder and added that he had earlier served as a member of the Sabha. Kamakodi highlighted the role of KGS in sustaining cultural continuity, “The strength of Krishna Gana Sabha is ‘Catch them (artistes) young’. And I am proud to say, a tradition started by Yagnaraman, is still being followed by Prabhu and Saashwathi.”
The highlight of the evening was the conferring of two annual awards. Vidwan KV Prasad was awarded the Sangeetha Choodamani in recognition of his meritorious service to percussion music, while Vidwan G Narendra received the Nritya Choodamani for his distinguished contribution to Bharatanatyam. Chitravina Ravikiran and Sudharani Raghupathy presented the awards.
Felicitating the awardees, Ravikiran offered a detailed appreciation of Prasad’s artistry, noting his balance of aesthetics and soul. “It is not enough if only the sol (rhythmic pattern) is there, the soul should also be there. Both buddhi (wisdom) and bhavam (feeling) are present in KV Prasad’s music,” he said, adding that Prasad’s sound sense and versatility had earned him global recognition.
Sudharani, speaking about Narendra, said, “This year’s awardee, Narendra, is a well-informed, versatile artiste who broke the barriers with escape velocity among the male dancers.” She also highlighted the awardee’s “graceful geometric perfection, sensitive expressive abhinaya, and a charismatic stage presence”, describing him as a rare and versatile artiste whose choreographic works have expanded the vocabulary of Bharatanatyam without compromising its core. Accepting the honour, both the awardees reflected on their journey and expressed gratitude to all their supporters and family members.
The evening also featured prize distribution for Ilamail Thiramai, a talent initiative conducted by the Sabha, reinforcing its commitment to nurturing young artistes. The inauguration concluded with a vote of thanks by Y Prabhu,
