Second edition of Bhumi Campus Awards held at Asian College of Journalism

CHENNAI: The second Chennai edition of the Bhumi Campus Awards 2025 was held on Saturday at the Asian College of Journalism, recognising colleges and individuals for their sustained commitment to social responsibility, innovation and community engagement.

Lalithambiga S, associate VP (HR) at Maveric Systems Limited, and Divya Kumar, VP (HR) at Bahwan CyberTek, delivered the keynote addresses. This year, 92 colleges from across India applied for the awards. The jury selected winners across multiple categories, including Most Socially Responsible Campus, Innovative Social Initiative Award, Most Eco-friendly Campus, Bhumi Club Award, Inspiring Faculty Leader, Student Changemaker of the Year, Good Deeds in Action Award and Daan Utsav initiatives.

Guru Nanak College was adjudged the Most Socially Responsible Campus, while BMS Institute of Technology received the Innovative Social Initiative Award. M Reshmi was named Student Changemaker of the Year for her outstanding grassroots impact, and the Bhumi Club of KSR College of Engineering won the Club of the Year award for consistent volunteering efforts.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Prahalathan, co-founder of Bhumi, said the awards were designed to instil a culture of service among young people. “The event is an initiative to encourage campuses to embed social responsibility into everyday student life, reinforcing Bhumi’s vision of youth-led change through sustained volunteering,” said Prahalathan.