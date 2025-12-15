Three die in two separate accidents in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: Three people have died in two separate accidents in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur on Friday and Saturday. At Uthiramerur in Kancheepuram, two men died after a van rammed into their two-wheeler on Saturday night.

The accident occurred around 10pm at Sirungozhi when a van travelling from Uthiramerur towards Chengalpattu hit the motorcycle when it attempted to cross the highway.

The victims were identified as Palanivel (52) and Anandan (40), residents of Sirungozhi village.

The police said the two had gone to a shop to buy groceries and were returning home when the accident occurred. Both suffered severe injuries. Anandan died at the Uthiramerur Government Hospital, while Palanivel was declared dead at the Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital. The Uthiramerur police have registered a case and are investigating.

In Tiruvallur, Jagan (35) died on the spot after his motorcycle rammed into the rear of a parked lorry on the Grand Northern Trunk (GNT) Road near Panpakkam on Friday night. According to the Kavaraipettai police, the accident occurred around 9pm on Saturday, when Jagan, a forklift operator at a private company in Gummidipoondi, was riding his bike from Gummidipoondi towards Chennai after work. The police said a lorry had been parked at a no-parking spot without parking lights or warning signals, following which the motorcycle crashed into the rear of the vehicle.