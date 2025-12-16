Weaving a millennium-old journey

The launch happened in the presence of scholars, writers, cultural practitioners and members of the Sourashtra community, with Nirmala Lakshman, as chief guest, Preetha Reddy, vice-chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Group, as guest of honour, and author and historian Sriram V as special guest.

Opening the event, Biswajit Balasubramanian spoke about how a single question — what their ancestors’ names might have been a thousand years ago — sparked years of research and travel. He noted that much of the community’s recorded history existed only in Tamil. “We needed a book in English, not a heavy research document, but something engaging, visual and easy to read, something a young Saurashtrian in Chennai or Singapore or Berlin could pick up,” he said. He concluded by saying, “Our migration has three striking pillars: our language, our mastery of textiles, and royal patronage.This is not the final word on Sourashtras. It is the beginning of a larger conversation.”

Anitha Rajarajan traced the community’s deep-rooted presence in Madurai, describing the city as the cultural headquarters of the Sourashtras. “The Sourashtras have always lived with a quiet sense of purpose — never loud, never demanding, yet deeply woven into the city’s progress,” she said. From pioneering education initiatives and early noon-meal schemes to contributions in textiles, music, cinema, and philanthropy, she outlined how the community became quietly woven into Madurai’s civic and cultural life, emphasising the need to document lived histories.