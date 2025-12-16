A Vishnu temple connected with Nandi

Nathan Kovil, a village near Kumbakonam, is home to a Vishnu temple wherein the presiding deity is worshipped as Jagannatha Perumal, also known as Vinnagar Perumal. This temple is one of the 108 Divya Desams (places sacred to God Vishnu, eulogised by the Azhvars or important devotees of Vishnu), and one of the many temples for this deity found in the areas around Kumbakonam.

The traditional name of this place is Nandipura Vinnagaram as it is said to be connected with King Nandivarman II Pallavamalla (731-798 CE), an important Pallava ruler whose capital was Kancheepuram. It is also said that Nandi, the chief attendant, door-guardian of Siva and leader of Bhuta Ganas, performed penance here, and hence the name. An image of Nandi is carved on the wall of the main sanctum which is a rare feature in a Vishnu temple. Therefore, Jagannatha Perumal is also worshipped as Nandinathan. Thirumangai Azhvar, who according to historians, lived in the 8th century CE, has composed 10 Tamil verses (pasurams) in praise of Jagannatha Perumal in Nandipura Vinnagaram ‘filled with fragrant groves’.