The offbeat Margazhi mela

Few Tamil months arrive with an unspoken agenda. Aadi signals feminine divinity, Purattasi leans into devotion and abstinence, and Margazhi unfolds with utmost precision. Dawn musical alarms, packed sabha schedules, tradition-clad audiences, and season tickets. Over the years, Margazhi has grown into a cultural machine, its rhythms familiar and its expectations firmly set.

What happens when Margazhi loosens its grip on convention? As the season returns once again, a quieter counter-current is emerging — one that questions whether tradition must always follow the same script.

It is within this space of gentle defiance that Aalaap’s Margazhi programming positions itself. For founder Akhila Krishnamurthy, curation has never been about scale or spectacle. “Every year, we try to do something different with our curation,” she says, adding that Aalaap’s larger exploration has been to see “how music shifts when it’s located in a space outside of the proscenium.” The shift, she believes, is not merely spatial but emotional. “In an intimate environment, the artiste retunes themselves to connect with an audience, and the audience responds differently when the artiste is sitting so close to them.”