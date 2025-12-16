Avadi police suspends SI after woman cop’s suicide

CHENNAI: A day after a woman SI of Ambattur police station died by suicide, the Avadi City police suspended a sub inspector attached to the Minjur police station on Monday.

Sources said the suspended SI, Ranjith Kumar (31), and the deceased, Anthonymatha (31), were batchmates. The woman police officer ended her life at her house in Cholapuram while she was allegedly on a video call with Ranjith in the early hours of Sunday.

Sources indicated that the two had a disagreement over a personal matter during the conversation, which escalated, leading her to take the extreme step. Ranjith reportedly alerted the Ambattur police, who rushed to her residence and took her to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Following the death, the Ambattur police registered a case under Section 108 of the BNS.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s helpline 104 )