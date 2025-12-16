‘Dough’lightful delights

Cookies, those beloved baked treats, have a history as rich as their flavour. Originating in 7th century Persia, early cookies were used as test cakes to check oven temperature before the baking of larger cakes. With the spread of Islam, cookies travelled to Europe via the Muslim conquest of Spain. By the 14th century, they had become popular in England, often referred to as biscuits. The term ‘cookie’ itself derives from the Dutch word ‘koekje’, meaning little cake, brought to America by Dutch settlers. The industrial revolution ushered in mass production, making cookies accessible to all. A pivotal moment came in the 1930s when Ruth Wakefield invented the chocolate chip cookie at the Toll House Inn in Massachusetts, forever changing the cookie landscape. Today, cookies come in countless varieties, from chewy chocolate chip to spiced gingerbread, each with its own cultural twist. Whether enjoyed with tea, as a snack, or during festivities, cookies continue to bring joy and comfort worldwide, embodying the simple pleasure of home baking.
Brown Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookies by Shakeenaa Abdul Gafoor
Ingredients
Unsalted butter:
¾ cup
Packed light brown sugar: 1 cup
Granulated sugar:
¼ cup
Large egg: 1
Pure vanilla extract: 1 tbsp
Plain flour
(all-purpose flour): 1¾ cups
Baking soda: ¾ tsp
Kosher salt: ¾ tsp, plus extra flaky salt for topping
Semi-sweet chocolate chips or roughly chopped chocolate: 1½ cups
Method
Place the butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Stir frequently as it melts and begins to foam. Continue cooking until it turns a golden brown and releases a nutty aroma. Remove from heat and let it cool slightly.
In a large bowl, whisk together the browned butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar until smooth and creamy.
Add the egg and vanilla extract, mixing until fully combined and slightly fluffy.
In a separate bowl, combine the flour, baking soda, and kosher salt. Gradually fold the dry ingredients into the wet mixture, being careful not to overmix.
Gently fold in the chocolate chips or chunks until evenly distributed.
For thicker, chewier cookies, cover the dough and chill for 30 minutes to an hour.
Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Using a spoon or cookie scoop, portion dough onto the sheet, leaving space for spreading.
Bake for 10–12 minutes, until the edges are lightly golden but the centres remain soft.
Remove from the oven and immediately sprinkle a pinch of flaky salt on each cookie. Let cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely. Refrigerate before serving for better results.
Plum Cake Spice Cookies by Krithik, Culinary Research Scholar and Chef
Ingredients
Raisins: ¼ cup
Black currants: 2 tbsp
Tutti-frutti/candied peel: 2 tbsp, Figs(chopped): 2 tbsp
Orange juice: 80 ml
Butter: 110 g, Brown sugar: 70 g
Jaggery powder: 30 g
Egg: 1, Vanilla: 1 tsp
Flour: 160 g, Salt: a pinch
Baking soda: ½ tsp
Cinnamon: ½ tsp
Clove and nutmeg: a pinch each
Ginger powder: ¼ tsp
Cocoa powder: 1 tsp
Nuts/dark chocolate: 2 tbsp (optional)
Rum/brandy essence: ½ tsp (optional)
Method
Warm orange juice; soak fruits for 30 minutes. Drain.
Cream butter, brown sugar, and jaggery. Add egg and vanilla.
Mix flour, soda, salt, and spices.
Combine wet and dry; fold in fruits and nuts/chocolate. Chill dough 20–30 minutes.
Bake at 170°C for 12–14 minutes.
Cool 10 minutes before serving.
Note: If you wish to try the recipe eggless then replace egg with 2 tablespoons thick curd or applesauce.
Kul Kul Cookies by Lavanya G
Ingredients
Maida/Wheat Flour: 1 cup
Milk/coconut milk: 1/3 cup
Powdered sugar: 1/3 cup
Butter/ghee: 1½ cup
Salt: to taste
Method
In a mixing bowl, combine the flour, powdered sugar and salt. Add the butter and rub it into the flour using your fingertips until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
Gradually add coconut milk, a little at a time, and bring the mixture together. If the dough still feels crumbly after adding about 1/3 cup, add 1–2 tablespoons more coconut milk, only if needed.
Knead gently to form a soft, smooth dough. Cover and let it rest for 15 minutes.
Pinch small portions of the dough and roll or shape them as desired. Place the shaped pieces on a plate.
Heat oil in a pan over medium heat. Gently drop the pieces into the hot oil and fry, turning occasionally, until they turn golden brown and crisp.
Remove, drain excess oil, dust with icing sugar and serve warm.
Chewy and Gooey Chocolate Chip Cookies by Shakeenaa Abdul Gafoor
Ingredients
Granulated sugar: ½ cup
Packed brown sugar: ½ cup
Salt: 1 tsp
Unsalted butter,melted:
½ cup
Large egg: 1
Vanilla extract: 1 tsp
Plain flour(all-purpose flour): 1½ cups
Baking soda: ½ tsp
Milk or semi-sweet chocolate chunks: 115 g
Dark chocolate chunks(or any chocolate of your choice): 115 g
Method
In a large mixing bowl, combine the granulated sugar, brown sugar, salt, and melted butter. Stir until the mixture is smooth and free of lumps.
Add the egg and vanilla extract, whisking until the batter becomes light and slightly airy, forming ribbons that linger briefly when lifted.
Sift together the flour and baking soda, then gently fold them into the wet ingredients using a spatula. Avoid overmixing to prevent tough, cakey cookies.
Fold in the chocolate chunks evenly throughout the dough. Cover and chill in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes. For richer flavour and a deeper golden-brown colour, refrigerate overnight.
Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Using an ice-cream scoop or spoon, portion the dough onto the prepared baking sheet, spacing the cookies about four inches apart and keeping two inches from the edges.
Bake for 12–15 minutes, until the edges are just beginning to brown.
Let the cookies cool completely on the baking sheet before serving.
Blueberry Vanilla Cookie by Rose George
Ingredients
Maida: 2 tbsp
Butter(softened): 1 tbsp
Powdered sugar: 1½ tbsp
Milk: 1 tsp
Vanilla essence:
¼ tsp
Blueberries(fresh or dried, chopped): 1 tbsp
Baking powder: a pinch
Salt: a tiny pinch
Method
In a bowl, mix butter and powdered sugar until creamy.
Add vanilla essence and milk; mix well.
Sift in maida, baking powder and salt. Mix gently to form a soft dough.
Fold in the chopped blueberries.
Shape into small cookies and place on a greased pan or baking paper.
Bake at 180°C for 10–12 minutes until the edges are lightly golden.
Cool for five minutes; it will firm up as it cools.
Tip: If you don’t have an oven, this can be cooked covered on a thick-bottomed pan on very low flame for 12–15 minutes.
Gingerbread Cookies by Mohideen Kasali
Ingredients
Maida(all-purpose flour): 1 cup
Atta(whole wheat flour): 1 cup, Baking soda: ½ tsp
Baking powder: 1 tsp
Cinnamon powder: ¼ tsp
Ginger powder: ¼ tsp
Ground cloves: 1/3 tsp
Softened butter: ½ cup
Brown sugar: ½ cup
Jaggery(powdered or melted and cooled): ¼ cup
Orange zest: 1 tsp
Vanilla extract: 1 tsp
Warm milk: 3 + ½ tbsp
Egg whites: 2
Icing sugar, sifted twice: 4 cups
Method
In a large bowl, whisk together maida, atta, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger powder, and ground cloves. Keep aside.
In another bowl, beat the softened butter and brown sugar until creamy and fluffy.
Add the jaggery, orange zest, and vanilla. Mix well until combined. Add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture in batches.
Add warm milk gradually and mix until a soft dough forms.
Shape the dough into a disc, cover, and refrigerate for 30–45 minutes.
Preheat the oven to 170°C.
Roll the chilled dough to about ¼ inch thickness.
Cut out cookies using your desired cookie cutters. Place them on a baking tray lined with parchment paper.
Bake for 10–12 minutes, or until the edges turn slightly golden. Allow them to cool completely before icing.
Icing
Beat the egg whites until frothy. Gradually add the sifted icing sugar and beat until thick, smooth, and pipeable. Transfer the icing into a piping bag with a small round tip.
Pipe designs on the cooled cookies. Let the icing set
for at least 30 minutes before storing.