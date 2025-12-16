‘Dough’lightful delights

Method

Place the butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Stir frequently as it melts and begins to foam. Continue cooking until it turns a golden brown and releases a nutty aroma. Remove from heat and let it cool slightly.

In a large bowl, whisk together the browned butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar until smooth and creamy.

Add the egg and vanilla extract, mixing until fully combined and slightly fluffy.

In a separate bowl, combine the flour, baking soda, and kosher salt. Gradually fold the dry ingredients into the wet mixture, being careful not to overmix.

Gently fold in the chocolate chips or chunks until evenly distributed.

For thicker, chewier cookies, cover the dough and chill for 30 minutes to an hour.

Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Using a spoon or cookie scoop, portion dough onto the sheet, leaving space for spreading.

Bake for 10–12 minutes, until the edges are lightly golden but the centres remain soft.

Remove from the oven and immediately sprinkle a pinch of flaky salt on each cookie. Let cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely. Refrigerate before serving for better results.