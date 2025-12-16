Drunk auto driver takes ‘cop for a ride’, slapped with Rs 10,000 fine

CHENNAI: It was time he realised the weight on his back, literally.

And the autorickshaw driver, drunk and driving the vehicle in violation of the one-way rule, had no go but to obey to the traffic police woman seated on the passenger seat. The driver, Manikandan (40), took a U-turn and dropped the police woman at the same spot where she tried to flag him down, on Sunday evening.

The police said multiple violations, including drunk and wrong-way driving, and attempting to evade police action have been charged against Manikandan. A fine of Rs 10,000 was also slapped on him.

The real-life incident that seems straight out of a comedy flick happened during a vehicle check at South Mada Street, close to Kapaleeswarar Temple in Mylapore.

Constable Lavanya, attached to the Mylapore Traffic police, flagged down the autorickshaw and was going ahead with the proceedings when Manikandan, all of a sudden, drove off. Sources said the constable, who had been holding on to the auto had to jump inside the vehicle to avoid being run over.

The autorickshaw travelled for nearly 50 metres before the driver realised that the constable was inside. He then had to drop her off at the same place where she stopped him.

A breathalyser test on the driver later confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol. He was taken to the Government Royapettah Hospital for medical examination, and the autorickshaw was seized.