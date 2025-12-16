Managing a museum

The game makes its expectations abundantly clear, and all of this could have easily been avoided. It’s surprisingly disciplined. You have access to all of the information through multiple dashboards, and have no business not being constantly aware of everything happening. Are exhibits generating buzz? Are staff trained, and emotionally ready for what you ask of them? It’s also not just the artefacts that need curation. Not a single decoration item, information board, or donation box should be out of place. Everything is curated. Every botanical exhibit, misted. Every fish in the aquarium, fed. Every fossil, dusted. As much as the option exists, even expeditions aren’t meant to be auto-filled with the next available employee. They need preparation, the right gear, and careful planning (think opportunity costs and long term profits). If you follow the systems, read the warnings, respect the protocol, the museum rewards you for it.

As much as I love Two Point Museum, I appreciate that this game isn’t for everyone. If you find that too many menus, and open threads of tasks make you anxious, then you’d probably be better off playing a more beginner friendly management simulator like Sims or Zoo tycoon. Currently, the game is available across consoles the PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and the Nintendo Switch. If your choice is to play on the PC, it’s best played with a controller.