Season of sabha servings

nothing appears overnight. New dishes are tested months in advance. “We do not immediately put out new dishes. Just two months before the sabha starts, we run a few trials in the kitchen… take the feedback, correct it, and present it.” This approach reflects a wider pattern. The kitchens function as laboratories, where audience response determines everything. RS Kumar of Sattvaa Catering Services, now in its seventh year, points out that the season has reshaped how people approach sabhas. “Now, apart from attending kutcheris, people are coming just to have the canteen food,” he says. Items such as pidi kozhukattai, kuzhipaniyaram, ammini kozhukattai and live dosa counters are designed not to replace everyday fare, but to offer what cannot easily be recreated at home. Interestingly, experimentation has also led to restraint. After presenting nearly 35 items last year, Sattvaa consciously reduced the menu to 17–18 dishes this season. “Many people suggested that it is fine to have fewer items and concentrate on not wasting the food,” Kumar says. The result is visible on the banana leaf. “Now, no one leaves extras…Food wastage is a big concern for the customers more than for me.” Across sabhas, all three catering services also provide Jain and no-onion, no-garlic food, a practice that balances devotional sensibilities with inclusivity, even as menus grow more experimental.

A sweet novelty

If there is one area where these kitchens seem most willing to push boundaries, it is in satisfying the sweet tooth. Across canteens, innovation is concentrated around sweet flavoured items — familiar in form, but reimagined through ingredients. Fruit-based and ingredient-driven sweets dominate this season, offering novelty without disrupting the emotional comfort associated with a Margazhi meal. This season, fruit-based innovation takes centre stage, sitaphal kozhukattai, chiku panniyaram, red banana panniyaram, pineapple dosa, strawberry dosa and guava kozhukattai.