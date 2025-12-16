Thiruneermalai new toll plaza work to start soon

CHENNAI: To ease vehicular congestion and improve road safety, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to begin construction of a new toll plaza at Thiruneermalai, paving the way for the closure of the existing Vanagaram toll plaza on the Chennai Bypass. The NHAI also plans to start building a six-lane vehicular underpass at Vanagaram by February next year.

The proposed underpass, extending 670 metres, will allow vehicles to take a U-turn, enabling traffic from Vadapalani to access Vanagaram smoothly. Once the underpass is completed, direct entry from the carriageway will be restricted.

The Vanagaram toll plaza, operational since 2003, is being relocated to address severe congestion during peak hours. In June last year, Chennai Mayor Priya Rajan wrote to the union government urging relocation of the toll plaza, citing huge inconvenience to the public.

Currently, vehicles from Porur and Vadapalani are forced to use service roads to make U-turns, leading to traffic bottlenecks and gridlock during peak hours. The situation is further aggravated by the halting of omni buses and government buses at the junction, resulting in long vehicle queues.