Making a case for the mangroves

Where warm sand meets salty waves, where roots tangle like puzzles and the air hums with invisible life, the mangroves stand patient, ancient, and unshaken. For educator, nature enthusiast, and author Radhika Suri, these trees are not just ecosystems. They are magic, mystery and a whisper that refused to leave her.
“My father instilled in me a deep love for nature. He took me out every single day, and this turned me into a keen observer. I believe, this foundation ensures I am always in a state of wonder and curiosity,” she says, recalling moments from her childhood. Growing up in Goa, mangroves were part of Radhika’s landscape — sturdy silhouettes in murky water, glossy green leaves catching the sun. But one moment, she recalls, stayed etched deeper than the rest. On a work trip to the Sundarbans around six years ago, she found herself waiting for a boat, exhausted, the tide low, the air thick. “I saw a mangrove while waiting, the glossy green leaves and the floating roots in the murky water stayed with me, and that memory never faded.” It was at that moment that the idea of Whispers of the Mangroves (HarperCollins; ₹399), her latest book took shape. The book is co-authored by Chetna Singh Kaith, currently associated with WWF Canada, and illustrated by Pari Satarkar.
The book is a poetic and lyrical travelogue written for children. “Nature has so much mystery and magic. Children need simple entry points to understand it, and introducing nature-based literature early helps build a stronger environmental foundation,” she adds.
The mangrove ecosystems across the world are richly populated ones that support marine life — baby fish, crabs, jellyfish, seahorses, flamingoes, crocodiles — wildlife including tigers, fireflies, bats. A reminder that the mangrove is a kingdom.
“Mangroves are superheroes!” she writes, listing their powers such as the ability to grow in warm, salty, muddy soil, thrive where other plants fail, protect coastlines and filter water. Or in her own words from the book: “Mangroves grow where most plants can’t. Their leaves remove salt, and their roots breathe air.”
With the book, Radhika and Chetna weren’t creating an encyclopedia. Instead, they set out to craft a story that is abundant in information and knowledge, that balances science and facts, owing to their professional backgrounds. A significant part of the book is “about creating a sense of wonder for people who are not from an environmental background. The swimming tiger, the fishing cat, and the hidden underwater world will positively intrigue them and spark curiosity,” she says.
In their early drafts, they wanted to include the people who depend on these forests — the tribals, whose lives reflect a simple coexistence with nature. “That was just a desire,” she admits that while they did go on those journeys of how humans get fish, honey, and wood from this ecosystem, the book focussed on the wildlife creatures and their peacefully co-existence that is easily ruptured.
Radhika shares, “We live in a distracted world. Sometimes, just looking at a single tree can change your life. That is why we chose the word ‘whisper’. Nature speaks softly, but only to those who pause and observe. Wonder lies everywhere; in an ant marching by, or in the flower pots at home.”
Nature, she believes, moves at a calm and unhurried pace. It is the humans who get restless. “We fill every free moment with gadgets and distractions. But when you watch a plant or a tree, it slows you down. It makes you stop, breathe, and notice the world around you,” she shares.
“If mangroves could speak, they would have two very different messages,” explains Radhika. “Sarcastically, they’d say, ‘Don’t destroy me for your own good.’ In a wiser moment, they’d remind us of their resilience and ability to adapt — that even when harmed by storms or human actions, they find ways to return. And the truth is, our survival is tied to theirs,” she says. Radhika’s upcoming works include a series, Yummylicious, centred on golgappas, a lyrical book on starling murmuration, and a children’s biography on the Frogman of India, SD Biju.