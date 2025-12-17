MRTS-Metro merger deal likely in the next few days

CHENNAI: A crucial meeting between senior state government officials and the Southern Railway on Monday has brought the long-pending proposal to merge the Chennai’s Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) with the Chennai Metro closer to fruition, with the two sides now aiming to finalise a memorandum of understanding (MoU) as early as next week.

The proposed deal will operationalise the transfer of MRTS assets, operations, and maintenance from the Southern Railway to the state government and the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), a senior government official said. The meeting followed the railway board’s in-principle approval in July to hand over the elevated suburban rail corridor to the state, clearing a major institutional hurdle in a proposal that has been debated for over a decade.

Officials said the MoU text has largely been finalised, with only minor corrections pending. “Both sides are keen to close it quickly. The discussions revolved on the takeover, the role of Southern Railway and the state government and also the valuation of the assets. It is almost a 10-page document. The railways will finalise the document,” the official said.

“Once it is finalised, it will be discussed by the state, finance department and committee members. Once all are satisfied, then it will be sent back to the railways and after which the MoU will be signed,” the official added.

The takeover is expected to be implemented in phases over the next two years, paving the way for integrated operations, unified ticketing, and seamless passenger services under a single urban rail operator.