Tunes of revolution

For Shruthi, this choice was also layered. “In many ways, Sarojini was a self-made woman. Although her parents were artistic, cultural, and education leaders, she was the first to be politically active, and generations after her followed in her footsteps,” she points out. Equally compelling was her literary output, making it a much stronger case to present. “I found her poetry amazing. But we don’t have it in our curriculum for everyone to read. With this project, I want to spread that to as many people as possible.”

With this vision, the entire process of curation took a year and was deeply research-driven. Shifting between the US and UK, laying hands on archival materials and understanding less known facts to bring it to the world were easy. “When I wanted physical copies of her poetry like The Golden Threshold or The Broken Wing, the University of Minnesota had them. There were also some rare and early editions.”

Shruthi credits the Indian government for digitising archival records, including speeches by Indian women leaders. But there is a gap in the extent of materials available and accessible. She complains, “One of the challenges was that we don’t have a central biography of Sarojini Naidu. I would implore historians and scholars in India to write one.”

The extensive research is translated into the composition, which draws almost entirely from Sarojini’s own writings. Of the 45-minute piece, probably 40 minutes features her texts, says the composer.