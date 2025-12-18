Art of the crest

The Messi mess definitely did not take us by total surprise. For we, the citizens of this country, have witnessed far worse. We are a nation of hotheads. We can riot and wreak havoc at the drop of a hat and when we do, we become such a formidable force of destruction that no superhero plot can compare. Our busy streets can become World War model battlegrounds and hitherto harmless stones and sticks cluttering our roadsides can turn into lethal missiles. How else can one vent out pent up frustrations from a lifetime of trying to adjust to the glaring faults in our system? Now, combine that anger with a sport that consumes the world and the Messi visit fiasco can be easily understood.

The football fever grips India every once in a while, despite being a cricket obsessed country. In the states of Kerala, Goa, and West Bengal however, the sport is a way of life. Entire villages are painted in team colours and the arrival of the FIFA World Cup is enough to convert friendly fans into die-hard fanatics. Every local walks around adorning the colours of his Club.

These Clubs’ logos and designs certainly have a history and an artist who created that history. Guillermo Laborde, an Uruguayan painter, sculptor and designer was one of the founders of the Planismo Movement, a distinctive art style characterised by bold colours and flattened forms. It was this style that was used in his iconic poster design for the inaugural FIFA World Cup in 1930. Featuring a lone goalkeeper, layered typography, and an emphasis on the drama of the sport, the poster is proof of the artist’s extraordinary skill and eternally remains not just an immensely prized memorabilia, but also a high standard for aesthetics in sports.