Chennai key hub for global capability centres: Study

CHENNAI: Chennai has consolidated its position as one of India’s most dependable hubs for global capability centres (GCCs) and enterprise artificial intelligence delivery, combining a deep talent pool with cost stability and long-term operating confidence, according a study by Bengaluru-based firm ANSR.

ANSR, which recently entered into a partnership with the state government to strengthen the high-value technology and engineering services, said the city is home to over six lakh experienced technology professionals, supported by an annual pipeline of more than 85,000 graduates. This has enabled multinational companies to scale large teams without the talent volatility seen in several competing markets.

The study noted that global capability centres are increasingly relying on Chennai for large-scale AI and data programmes, core engineering, platform development and long-duration operations where employee retention and institutional knowledge are critical.

Similarly, Coimbatore is emerging as the state’s second pillar in the GCC landscape.

Traditionally known for manufacturing, the city reached an inflection point in 2025 as enterprises began viewing it as a credible execution hub for analytics-led and AI-adjacent work, the report said.