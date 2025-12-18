Drift with Cloud Dancer

Pantone’s Colour of the Year is usually a global signal, a preview of what shades people may gravitate towards. But 2026’s pick, a “billowy, balanced white” called Cloud Dancer, feels unusually intimate. It arrives at a moment suspended between overstimulation and exhaustion, a shade that feels like a welcoming, clean canvas amid complex times marked by grim, jarring notes.

This year’s choice belongs to a different lineage — one probably shaped by burnout, minimalism, and the craving for sensory relief. From an artistic point of view, Jitha Karthikeyan, visual artist, curator and art writer, shares, “As an artist, I have always seen shades of white as colours that symbolise calmness and minimalism. Pantone’s Colour of the Year Cloud Dancer is the perfect choice for 2026, in my opinion.”

Echoing the thought of many consumers like Jitha, the institution’s note announcing the colour states, “The cacophony that surrounds us has become overwhelming, making it harder to hear the voices of our inner selves. A conscious statement of simplification, Cloud Dancer enhances our focus, providing release from the distraction of external influences.”