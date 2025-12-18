Foreign medical graduates thank MPs over internship quota

CHENNAI: The members of Tamil Nadu Medical Students Association - Foreign Medical Graduates Wing expressed their gratitude to MP of South Chennai Thamizhachi Thangapandian and other MPs for meeting Union Health Minister JP Nadda and making a request emphasising the shortage of Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI) seats for foreign medical graduates on Tuesday.

A release issued by the association said due to the shortage of CRMI seats, more than 1,000 eligible medical graduates are waiting for more than one-and-a-half years. In order to rectify this, demands were made including immediate permanent permission to conduct FMG-CRMI in the district headquarters hospitals.

The association also demanded increasing the FMG-CRMI seats from 7.5% to 20% as requested by the Chief Minister MK Stalin in 2022, and restructuring the 2 or 3 year CRMI scheme as per the Supreme Court verdict.

The MP, along with others including MPs Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, Prakash and Durai Vaiko, submitted the students’ petition to the Union Health Minister, the release added.