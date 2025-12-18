Free MTC passes for senior citizens from December 21

CHENNAI: The MTC has announced that senior citizens aged 60 years and above will be eligible for free travel tokens starting December 21. Each beneficiary will receive 10 free travel tokens a month.

Tokens for the January-June period next year will be distributed between December 21 and January 31 at 42 bus terminals and depots, including Pattinapakkam, Besant Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, Adyar, T Nagar, Saidapet, Broadway, Tambaram, among others.

After January 31, the tokens will be issued at the respective bus depots and bus stands. The facility is available only to residents within the jurisdiction served by MTC buses, a release said.