Here are films, series, books, and songs that are binge-worthy this holiday season

Songs to tune into:
Jingle Bell Rock
With its upbeat swing and infectious energy, Jingle Bell Rock by Bobby Helms is a festive favourite — and thanks to Mean Girls, it is a cult classic. It’s the song you play when you want to dance around the room in holiday spirit. Its catchy riffs and playful lyrics make it a timeless classic, perfect for decorating, wrapping gifts, or just feeling merry.
Santa’s a Gay Man
A cheeky nod to ‘Queertmas’, Santa’s a Gay Man by Big Freedia turns the traditional jolly figure, on his head with humour and camp. It’s a reminder that holiday fun is for everyone. The playful lyrics and upbeat rhythm make it a joyous anthem for inclusivity, spreading laughter and cheer to any festive gathering.
Mistletoe
Falling in love under the mistletoe has never sounded sweeter than in Justin Bieber’s Mistletoe. It’s lighthearted, cosy, and captures the spark of romance during the holiday season. The playful, youthful vibe makes it ideal for first kisses, holiday dates, or simply daydreaming about love in the festive glow of twinkling lights.
Snowman
Sia’s Snowman is pure poetic magic, capturing the tender, fleeting beauty of winter love. Its soft, emotive tones make it perfect for quiet moments of reflection or romantic evenings by the fire. The gentle storytelling and whimsical imagery are fuel to one’s imagination that can fill the heart with warmth amid the chill.
Santa Baby
Sly, playful, and a little mischievous, Santa Baby is the ultimate flirtatious Christmas tune. Eartha’s smoky voice makes it a guilty pleasure for those who like their holidays with a wink and a nudge. Its cheeky lyrics and jazzy melody make it an indulgent escape into the holiday mood, imagining all the extravagant gifts one would love to unwrap.
Last Christmas
For those nursing a broken heart during the holidays, Last Christmas by Wham! captures the bittersweet ache of lost love. Its melancholic yet catchy melody is perfect for reminiscing memories with a cup of hot chocolate. There’s comfort in singing along too and finding solace in knowing heartbreak is a holiday rite of passage for many.
Podcasts to tune into:
Shot & Chaser
It isn’t officially Christmas until Mariah Carey announces, “It’s time.” In Shot & Chaser’s episode titled ‘How did Mariah Carey become the (unofficial) Queen of Christmas?’, Sinead and producer Ben Johns unwrap the story behind All I Want For Christmas Is You — the song that transformed the Elusive Chanteuse into the (unofficial) ‘Queen’ of Christmas. From its inception to its unstoppable appearance on streaming charts, the episode traces how one festive hit became a global tradition.
JaackMaate’s Happy Hour
Beyond turkey dinners and fairy lights, people around the world find warmth in curious, deeply personal traditions — some quirky, some ancient, all rooted in togetherness. From communities gathering in playful rituals to homes decorated with symbols meant to ward off harm or invite good fortune, the festive season is less about perfection and more about shared experience. Tune in to JaackMaate’s Happy Hour, episode 617 to explore the world’s most unexpected Christmas comforts.
Reads to burry your nose into:
Little Women
The book by Louisa May Alcott that begins and ends with Christmas, is about how the March sisters navigate poverty, personal struggles, and the journey from girlhood to womanhood. They give away their Christmas breakfast to a poor family learning that love and generosity are far more important than presents.
Hercule Poirot’s Christmas
Agatha Christie’s book is an exploration of a dysfunctional family — where an old patriarch calls for a family reunion on Christmas, and then a murder mystery unfolds in a locked room.
Book Thief
This typical Christmas read by Marcus Zusak, is about a young girl in Nazi Germany, who finds solace in reading books amid World War II.
Christmas Carol
This novella by Charles Dickens revolves around a miserly Ebenezer Scrooge who is transformed after being visited by the ghost of his dead partner, and the spirits of Christmas past, present, and yet to come.
The Gift of Magi
One of the best stories of O Henry, this heartwarming short story is about a loving couple who sacrifice their most prized possessions to buy Christmas gifts for each other.
Series to binge watch:
Gilmore Girls
In the whirlwind world of Stars Hollow, where Lorelai awaits the first snowflake with childlike glee and life is measured in coffee cups, she and Rory navigate a tumultuous path. In the Christmas season, they uncover secrets on tense Friday nights, take a formative road trip to Harvard, and confront their ambitions during the town’s epic dance marathon. Plans backfire over chaotic dinners, dress dilemmas resurrect hidden pasts, and new challenges arise, but through every crossroads, their unbreakable bond remains a constant.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
In the bullpen of the Nine-Nine precinct, the adventures include a holiday theft that sparks a legendary tradition, wild chases after the charismatic Pontiac Bandit, office-wide sabotage erupting from Terry’s kayak race, and an udderly strange investigation at a dairy farm.
Friends
At Monica’s apartment, the friends’ holidays blend Hanukkah and Christmas. They celebrate with Ross’s pet monkey, Joey’s elf costume, and endure a sauna-like party. Through Phoebe’s carols, Ross’s legendary Holiday Armadillo, and Chandler’s work trip, each season has odd traditions.
Schitt’s Creek
A riches-to-rags story of a family finding true wealth in love, where a town Christmas parade might just feature a Jazzagal singing the best classic carols.
Abbott Elementary
In the halls of Abbott Elementary, the holidays bring a mix of chaos and heart: Jacob once morphed into a self-styled “woke Grinch” before learning the true meaning of Christmas, Barbara fought through every setback to spearhead the school’s first successful holiday show, Melissa hosted a strained Schemmenti family dinner, Janine and Gregory dealt with an unexpected guest, and Mr Johnson, dressed as Santa, delivered the perfect dose of holiday spirit.
Modern Family
The Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan’s holidays are gloriously messy, from Claire’s perfect party disaster that stranded Phil on the roof, to Cam and Mitchell navigating a hit-and-run fender bender. Their dynamics play out across three simultaneous dinner parties, lead to a tense family courtroom verdict, and reach maximum mayhem with Phil’s smart-home gadget rebellion and his backyard theme-park adventure, Bixbyland, spiraling utterly out of control.
Movies to watch:
Harry Potter series
Harry Potter celebrates the holidays away from Dursley’s, at his second home, Hogwarts. Here, the snow-covered Great Hall is usually decorated with a Christmas tree, traditional wizarding food, floating candles, carols echoing, and activities laid around. Christmas at this magic school is all about warmth, wonder, and whimsy, and for Harry, it is about finding comfort in friends-like-family.
Home Alone Series
Always accidentally abandoned during this time of the year, Kevin McCallister turns his time away from his family into adventure, uncovering the hidden talents he has. His behaviour is always nonchalant whether dealing with a thief, kidnapper, burglar, or lost in a new city. Every holiday that he spends alone, makes him understand the value of family.
The Lord of the Rings movies
By the fire at Rivendell or under starlit skies in the Shire, the Fellowship finds moments of warmth amidst the long journey. In those shared meals, quiet conversations, and the comfort of companionship, Christmas in Middle-earth is about hope, home, and light surviving in the darkest times.
High School Musical
As winter rolls in, East High is buzzing with rehearsals, confessions, and holiday cheer. Basketball courts get transformed into dance floors, friendships are tested and mended, and songs spill into snow-dusted hallways. Christmas in this world is about togetherness, music, and finding your voice.
The Polar Express
Living the dream that most of us dreamt of as a child — to meet Santa Claus — a young boy boards a train that bends over icy lakes and speeds up in silent forests. With much anticipation, he meets Santa and discovers the power of believing as said in the movie, “Seeing is believing, but sometimes, the most real things in the world... are the things we can’t see.” The whistle at each station reminds us of a Christmas filled with magic, faith, and curiosity.
(Compiled by Anusree PV, Diya Maria George, Nidharshana Raju, Rakshitha Priya G, and Sonu M Kothari )