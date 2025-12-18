Here are films, series, books, and songs that are binge-worthy this holiday season

Schitt’s Creek

A riches-to-rags story of a family finding true wealth in love, where a town Christmas parade might just feature a Jazzagal singing the best classic carols. December has a special way of setting the holiday mood, whether you’re feeling merry, nostalgic, or even a bit gloomy. Beyond the timeless classics — be it music, motion pictures, or masterful curations of creativity — here are CE’s picks for a comfortable, cosy holiday.

Songs to tune into:

Jingle Bell Rock

With its upbeat swing and infectious energy, Jingle Bell Rock by Bobby Helms is a festive favourite — and thanks to Mean Girls, it is a cult classic. It’s the song you play when you want to dance around the room in holiday spirit. Its catchy riffs and playful lyrics make it a timeless classic, perfect for decorating, wrapping gifts, or just feeling merry.