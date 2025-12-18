Time no ‘bar’ for sales at Chennai's Medavakkam Tasmac shop

CHENNAI: It’s just 6 in the morning, but the Tasmac bar attached to the retail outlet in Medavakkam is bustling with activities, painting a picture that is in stark contrast to the closed shops around. The juiceheads have arrived early to the bar that has opened doors much earlier than the permitted time of 12 pm.

According to sources, the Tasmac retail shop (No. 4514), along with its attached bar, has been opening six hours before the stipulated time. During these additional hours, only select liquor brands are sold.

Tipplers are allowed not only to purchase liquor but also to sit inside the bar and consume alcohol in the morning hours. Such practices, residents say, have become an everyday occurrence at the outlet which also allegedly operates past 10 pm.

On Wednesday, around 7 am, the TNIE visited the spot and confirmed that customers were being served on the premises well ahead of the official opening hours. When asked about the price of a liquor bottle, the salesman said a 180 ml liquor bottle costs Rs 230, Rs 20 more than the maximum retail price. Snacks and water bottles were also found to be sold at inflated prices. When asked for the bill, the salesman refused to issue one.

As per existing rules, bars attached to Tasmac retail outlets are permitted to sell only prepared snacks. Cooking food on the bar premises is strictly prohibited.