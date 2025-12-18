Time no ‘bar’ for sales at Chennai's Medavakkam Tasmac shop

CHENNAI: It’s just 6 in the morning, but the Tasmac bar attached to the retail outlet in Medavakkam is bustling with activities, painting a picture that is in stark contrast to the closed shops around. The juiceheads have arrived early to the bar that has opened doors much earlier than the permitted time of 12 pm.
According to sources, the Tasmac retail shop (No. 4514), along with its attached bar, has been opening six hours before the stipulated time. During these additional hours, only select liquor brands are sold.
Tipplers are allowed not only to purchase liquor but also to sit inside the bar and consume alcohol in the morning hours. Such practices, residents say, have become an everyday occurrence at the outlet which also allegedly operates past 10 pm.
On Wednesday, around 7 am, the TNIE visited the spot and confirmed that customers were being served on the premises well ahead of the official opening hours. When asked about the price of a liquor bottle, the salesman said a 180 ml liquor bottle costs Rs 230, Rs 20 more than the maximum retail price. Snacks and water bottles were also found to be sold at inflated prices. When asked for the bill, the salesman refused to issue one.
As per existing rules, bars attached to Tasmac retail outlets are permitted to sell only prepared snacks. Cooking food on the bar premises is strictly prohibited.
However, the TNIE found that several such bars in and around the city have kitchens and prepare spicy food items openly, with little action taken by the authorities so far.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, a group of shopkeepers near Medavakkam told the TNIE the outlet is located in a busy area. “This is the heart of the locality. A bus terminus is located barely 100 metres away on the same road. There are also several residential areas nearby. Despite all these, the bar has been functioning even after 10 pm, causing disturbance to residents and street vendors,” they said.
The traders told the TNIE that they have requested the police to increase patrolling in Medavakkam to prevent any untoward incidents.
Responding to the issue, Prohibition and Excise Minister S Muthusamy told the TNIE that strict action would be taken against the bar owner concerned. He also assured a notice would be issued immediately after verification.