As Chennai loses 35.6% names in draft SIR; 5 out of 16 constituencies record over 40% drop

CHENNAI: Five of the 16 assembly constituencies in Chennai showed over a 40% drop in names in the draft rolls released here on Friday with the city as a whole seeing a drop of 35.6 %, which is more than one-third of the electors in the existing 2025 rolls.

The Anna Nagar assembly constituency has the most number of deletions with 42.2% fewer names in the draft roll when compared to the figures before SIR.

Apart from Anna Nagar, Villivakkam (40.7%), Thousand Lights (40.7%), T Nagar (40.8%) and Velachery also have over 40% deletions under categories such as absent, shifted and dead.

Virugampakkam, Harbour and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituencies also have a large number of deletions- 38.8%, 38.7% and 37.2% respectively.

In Chennai overall, the 40,04,694 voters before the SIR now stands at 25,79,676, a 35.6% drop. Among the deletions were 1,56,555 deaths, 27,328 were untraceable or absent and 12,22,164 were marked as permanently shifted.