Medavakkam Tasmac staff held for illegal sales

CHENNAI: Following a report ‘Time no ‘bar’ for sales at Medavakkam Tasmac shop’ published in TNIE on Thursday, the Prohibition Enforcement Wing registered a First Information Report (FIR) and arrested the salesman at the bar.

He was later released on station bail later. A team of officials inspected the outlet, and based on the findings, a complaint was lodged against the salesman.

A senior official said they seized 27 liquor bottles of 180 ml each from the spot. “A notice has been issued to the bar contractor, asking him to submit a proper reply in this regard in seven days,” he said.

Quoting the FIR, he said it was found that the salesman had sold liquor “near the premises” in violation of government rules.

However, during a visit at 6 am, six hours ahead of the allotted opening time, on Wednesday, TNIE saw liquor bottles being sold inside the bar.