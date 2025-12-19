Passenger collapses after seizure mid-air on Delhi–Chennai flight, doctors save his life

NEW DELHI: An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai witnessed tense moments early Friday after a passenger in his forties suffered a seizure mid-air, collapsed in his seat. Two doctors on board provided emergency treatment for nearly 20 minutes and managed to revive him before landing.

The incident occurred around 6 am on Flight 6E 6838, which had taken off from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport at around 4:30 am, nearly two hours behind schedule due to fog. The passenger, identified as Arjun, was travelling to Chennai en route to his hometown Madurai along with two colleagues, who were deported from Malaysia to Delhi after a month in jail there for illegal overstay.

Arjun suddenly began screaming loudly, startling those asleep around him, and attempted to grab the attention of a co-passenger before collapsing. Cabin crew immediately sought medical assistance, following which two doctors rushed to help.

The doctors moved him into the aisle, placed him on his side to ease breathing and prevent choking, and administered first aid. His companions told the doctors that he suffered from epilepsy and had missed his regular medication that day. He remained motionless for several minutes, with frothing at the mouth, before gradually regaining consciousness, after he stabilised, Arjun was helped back to his seat.

One of the doctors later told the TNIE, "The patient had ignored the medication he was supposed to take to keep epilepsy under check. He has recovered now but we have advised all tests to be performed on him after landing including brain scans."

As soon as the flight landed, ambulance and paramedical staff were waiting. However, it was strange that all the passengers were allowed to deboard and then the medical staff reached the passenger. As per protocol, the priority needs to be given to the ailing passenger to assist him immediately until the right medical treatment is rendered.