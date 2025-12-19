Chennai

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin opens Anna marriage hall, lays stone for school complex

The chief minister also unveiled a bust of Dravidian stalwart Perarignar Anna at the 40,300 sqft hall, constructed by the Greater Chennai Corporation.
CM MK Stalin presiding over the wedding ceremony after inaugurating the Perarignar Anna Marriage Hall.
CM MK Stalin presiding over the wedding ceremony after inaugurating the Perarignar Anna Marriage Hall.(Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday inaugurated Perarignar Anna Marriage Hall, built at a cost of Rs 25.72 crore, at Jambulingam Salai in GKM Colony, and presided over the marriage of 15 couples at the venue.

The chief minister also unveiled a bust of Dravidian stalwart Perarignar Anna at the 40,300 sqft hall, constructed by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Stalin laid the foundation stone for a school complex for GKM Colony Government Model School at a cost of Rs 11.17 crore. The 32,676 sqft complex will comprise a ground floor and three upper floors, housing 23 classrooms, five smart classrooms, modern laboratories, an examination centre and a library among other facilities.

He laid the foundation stone for an Amudham store building to be built at Periyar Nagar in Kolathur at a cost of Rs 6.3 crore. Addressing the newlyweds, Stalin referred to a popular saying that there is a woman behind every man’s success, and credited his wife for standing by him during difficult times.

