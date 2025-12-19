Tamil Nadu CM Stalin opens Anna marriage hall, lays stone for school complex

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday inaugurated Perarignar Anna Marriage Hall, built at a cost of Rs 25.72 crore, at Jambulingam Salai in GKM Colony, and presided over the marriage of 15 couples at the venue.

The chief minister also unveiled a bust of Dravidian stalwart Perarignar Anna at the 40,300 sqft hall, constructed by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Stalin laid the foundation stone for a school complex for GKM Colony Government Model School at a cost of Rs 11.17 crore. The 32,676 sqft complex will comprise a ground floor and three upper floors, housing 23 classrooms, five smart classrooms, modern laboratories, an examination centre and a library among other facilities.

He laid the foundation stone for an Amudham store building to be built at Periyar Nagar in Kolathur at a cost of Rs 6.3 crore. Addressing the newlyweds, Stalin referred to a popular saying that there is a woman behind every man’s success, and credited his wife for standing by him during difficult times.