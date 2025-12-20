Chennai bans Rottweilers, Pitbulls as pets; licence renewals stopped

CHENNAI: The city corporation has banned keeping Rottweilers and Pitbulls as pets within corporation limits, effective from Saturday.

While the city corporation will stop issuing new licences for these two breeds, those with existing licenses might also find themselves in a fix since the corporation has decided not to entertain renewals too.

Those having these dogs as pets without a license will be fined Rs 1 lakh, as per a resolution adopted by the corporation council on Friday.

Corporation sources, on being asked what pet owners who already have these dogs must do, said once their existing licence expires, they ‘may keep their dogs in places other than Chennai’.

The move has raised concerns of abandonment of these breeds on to the streets for fear of paying the hefty fine, which might then increase the risk of the public being attacked by these breeds.

The resolution stated that of late, incidents of pet dog bites and related complaints have increased. Of these, several are due to Pit Bulls and Rottweilers which, as per the resolution, were ferocious and aggressive. It also stated its characteristics might change with people and places that the dogs are unfamiliar with. Dogs that are being kept until the expiry of their licences, must be leashed and muzzled in public places, the city corporation reiterated.