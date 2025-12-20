Couple among four injured in LPG blast in Chennai

CHENNAI: Four persons, including a couple, sustained injuries in an LPG cylinder explosion in Upparapalayam near Ponneri on Friday, causing a house to collapse. The condition of the couple is said to be critical. The two others who sustained injuries are their neighbours.

The police said the injured include Mani and his wife Devi, daily-wage labourers living in the house where the blast occurred. Devi, who works at a tailoring shop, was cooking when gas leaked from the cylinder, triggering an explosion. Devi sustained about 80% burn injuries, while Mani suffered around 40% burns.

Both were rescued by neighbours and taken to the Ponneri Government Hospital, from where they were referred to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in Chennai.

The intensity of the blast caused the house to collapse and damaged nearby structures, shattering window panes in adjoining houses. Debris from the explosion caused injuries to Anita and her son Yashwanth, living next door. Both suffered facial injuries and were treated at a hospital.