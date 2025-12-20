Digital divide leaves Chennai’s marginalised voters unaware of draft electoral roll

CHENNAI: Though the Election Commission of India (ECI) released the draft electoral roll following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) on Friday, a reality check by TNIE showed a section of voters, from the marginalised communities and senior citizens, in the city is unaware of the publication of the draft roll. Many others of how to verify if their names on the list.

Despite the ECI’s aggressive push for digital verification via websites and apps, visits to areas like Chetpet, Pudupet, and Sholinganallur showed the digital divide and a lack of awareness are forcing residents ranging from daily-wagers to senior citizens to depend entirely on political party cadres or corporation officials to ensure they retain their votes.

S Usha (67), a resident of Vengaivasal in Sholinganallur constituency, owns an Android smartphone but said she did not know how to navigate the digital portal.

“I am not aware of how to check my name in the draft roll. I have to call my Booth Level Officer (BLO) to find out. I am not sure if he will do it for me immediately, but people like me have no choice but to depend on others for such information,” she said.

The lack of awareness isn’t limited to the elderly. R Yuvaraj (23), an auto driver in the Chetpet area, is tech-savvy but admitted he was unaware that the SIR exercise was under way in the state. “I don’t know how to check the draft roll or how to include my name if it had been left out,” he said.

S Anjugam (55) and M Janaki (58), sisters living in the Pudupet housing board colony, rely on “button phones”, effectively locking them out of the digital verification process.