Gita the musical

Long before textbooks and translations existed, knowledge travelled through word-of-mouth, tunes and rhythm. On Wednesday, Chinmaya Mission Chennai returned to that timeless method by releasing the ‘18 Ragas’ audio rendition of the Bhagavad Gita in Tamil, one of the initiatives marking 75 years of the Chinmaya Movement.

The release is the musical extension of the Tamil versification of the Bhagavad Gita, which was unveiled in July this year by prime minister Narendra Modi. Set across 18 ragas, like Kalyani, Sahana, and Sindhubhairavi, the composition draws from the 18 chapters of the Gita, using music as a tool to aid memory and understanding. Held at the Chinmaya Heritage Centre, Chetpet, BJP leader K Annamalai was the event’s chief guest. The event was also graced by members of Chinmaya Mission including OV Nambiar, president of Chinmaya Mission, Swami Sureshananda and Swami Mitrananda.

Explaining the thought behind the project, Swami Sureshananda said the mission wanted to move beyond linguistic barriers, pointing out that a Tamil rendition, especially in musical form, makes the Gita easier to grasp for the larger public.