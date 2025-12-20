Gita the musical

Long before textbooks and translations existed, knowledge travelled through word-of-mouth, tunes and rhythm. On Wednesday, Chinmaya Mission Chennai returned to that timeless method by releasing the ‘18 Ragas’ audio rendition of the Bhagavad Gita in Tamil, one of the initiatives marking 75 years of the Chinmaya Movement.
The release is the musical extension of the Tamil versification of the Bhagavad Gita, which was unveiled in July this year by prime minister Narendra Modi. Set across 18 ragas, like Kalyani, Sahana, and Sindhubhairavi, the composition draws from the 18 chapters of the Gita, using music as a tool to aid memory and understanding. Held at the Chinmaya Heritage Centre, Chetpet, BJP leader K Annamalai was the event’s chief guest. The event was also graced by members of Chinmaya Mission including OV Nambiar, president of Chinmaya Mission, Swami Sureshananda and Swami Mitrananda.
Explaining the thought behind the project, Swami Sureshananda said the mission wanted to move beyond linguistic barriers, pointing out that a Tamil rendition, especially in musical form, makes the Gita easier to grasp for the larger public.
In his address, Annamalai spoke at length about the enduring relevance of the Bhagavad Gita in resolving moral and ethical dilemmas in contemporary life. Drawing from physicist Robert Oppenheimer’s engagement with the text during the development of the atomic bomb, he highlighted how the Gita offered clarity on duty, action and responsibility, even in moments of profound inner conflict. “As a scientist, what I am doing is my karma,” Annamalai said, referring to Oppenheimer’s reflection on performing one’s duty without attachment to outcomes. Emphasising the importance of accessibility, he said presenting the Bhagavad Gita in Tamil allows deeper engagement beyond academic or religious circles. Concurring with Sureshananda, he said that the musical form further strengthens its ability to connect with a wider audience and remain relevant across generations.
Placing the release within a broader spiritual legacy, Swami Mitrananda recalled Swami Chinmayananda’s lifelong dedication to the Bhagavad Gita, noting that the founder of the Chinmaya Movement devoted over four decades to disseminating its teachings. He added that making the Gita accessible in different forms was in keeping with the Mission’s guiding principle of reaching people where they are. Emphasising on inner transformation, “The distance between us and the divine is our selfishness,” he said, urging individuals to look inward rather than viewing spirituality as an abstract concept.
The programme also featured musical renditions and recitations from the Tamil Bhagavad Gita, offering the audience a glimpse into how, across carefully chosen ragas, the verses retained the gravity of the original text while making it accessible to contemporary listeners.