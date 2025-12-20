Kolam: Art rooted in ritual

“Usually there is a gender restriction that it should be done only by ladies in the family but the case is not like that for us because it’s just an art form. The main point here is that tradition should not be lost,” says Jayashankar Sreenivasan (@mrsandmrkolam on Instagram).

Jayashankar learnt this skill from his chithi (aunt) and his mother. He shares, “Every morning, they put kolam on the threshold. Sitting there and watching them raised an interest in me. I thought this form should not be restricted only to the female community. Why should girls have all the fun?” His family was supportive and encouraged him in building this talent and excelling. “With respect to my wife, she has the leverage of doing it. Nobody is going to stop her,” he remarked. His wife keeps the dots and he continues the kolam, he says, adding, “We discuss what kind of designs to draw the next day. It brought a uniqueness in our collaborative creativity.”

Visual grammar

In any pattern, keeping a symmetric dot is pivotal. “If the dots are haywire, your design goes haywire,” points out Jayashankar. The dots are then followed by designs and patterns. “I bring geometry into my designs. Celtic designs are popular in foreign countries especially in Europe and the UK. It’s looked upon as a symbol of oneness. Our temple carvings have celtic designs. We brought such kinds into our kolam designs,” he shares.