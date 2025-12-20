The under-reported link between diet and gut

Young women often present symptoms of piles, also known as haemorrhoids. And yet, many are surprised to know that this condition is closely tied to their everyday habits. Piles are swollen veins in the anus region or also known as the rectum. It causes intense itching, pain, and bleeding. Piles is common across all age groups, and this can also be due to hormonal influences along with lifestyle and diet.

In women, one of most underrated causes is low fiber diet. Eating habits has changed with time; modern eating habits emphasise eating refine and processed food, such as white bread, junk along with neglecting the intake of fruits and vegetables. This imbalance in diet brings across chronic constipation, which forces individuals to strain during their bowel movements. This strain causes an increase in the rectal veins, while eventually progressing into piles.

Constipation is often aggravated by factors such as sedentary lifestyles, and severe dehydration. Delay in seeking medical advice as various assumptions portray piles to be rare in the age group of 20-30. When in fact, diet related constipation is what make it vulnerable.

Symptoms to watch for:

Aching pain during bowel movements

Irritation around the anus region

Bleeding after passing stool

Constant feeling of incomplete evacuation

Recognising these signs early on is important, since it worsen the condition. This can at times, lead to surgical intervention.