The under-reported link between diet and gut

Young women often present symptoms of piles, also known as haemorrhoids. And yet, many are surprised to know that this condition is closely tied to their everyday habits. Piles are swollen veins in the anus region or also known as the rectum. It causes intense itching, pain, and bleeding. Piles is common across all age groups, and this can also be due to hormonal influences along with lifestyle and diet.
In women, one of most underrated causes is low fiber diet. Eating habits has changed with time; modern eating habits emphasise eating refine and processed food, such as white bread, junk along with neglecting the intake of fruits and vegetables. This imbalance in diet brings across chronic constipation, which forces individuals to strain during their bowel movements. This strain causes an increase in the rectal veins, while eventually progressing into piles.
Constipation is often aggravated by factors such as sedentary lifestyles, and severe dehydration. Delay in seeking medical advice as various assumptions portray piles to be rare in the age group of 20-30. When in fact, diet related constipation is what make it vulnerable.
Symptoms to watch for:
Aching pain during bowel movements
Irritation around the anus region
Bleeding after passing stool
Constant feeling of incomplete evacuation
Recognising these signs early on is important, since it worsen the condition. This can at times, lead to surgical intervention.
Diet and lifestyle first
The good news is that piles can often be prevented and managed through simple, consistent changes:
Increasing intake of fiber to 25-30 grams — foods like papaya, apple, banana, legumes, and whole grains will help in prevention.
Drink at least 2-3 litres of water daily to soften stools.
Limit refined flour, fried snacks, and sugary items that worsen constipation.
Physical activity stimulates bowel movements and reduces venous pressure.
Establish healthy toilet habits: Avoid prolonged sitting on the toilet and respond promptly to the urge to defecate.
Lifestyle changes alone will not help in addressing the problem. Ointments, stool softeners, and minimally invasive procedures are recommended for piles. But, the impact lies in dietary restrictions and correction in the intake of food for both prevention and recovery.
Piles in young women are not just a medical issue, but a lifestyle-related condition that deserves more awareness. By acknowledging the link between low-fiber diets and constipation, women can take proactive steps to protect their digestive health. Prevention is always better than cure, and with small but consistent changes in diet and lifestyle, the discomfort of piles can be avoided altogether.
(The writer, Dr NA Rajesh, is a lead consultant, Medical Gastroenterology, SRM Global Hospitals)