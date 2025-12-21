Fire at Chennai BSNL office hits call services in TN & AP

CHENNAI: A major fire broke out on the second floor of the seven-storey BSNL telephone exchange building on Anna Salai on Saturday, disrupting telecommunication services and affecting emergency helplines.

While no casualties were reported, the incident hit communication and online services to the police control room (100), ambulance service (108) and Tangedco’s online payment portals, within a 2-km radius.

A BSNL spokesperson said that the fire incident impacted mobile voice and data services in Chennai, the rest of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and affected calls to other operators and emergency services. Voice and data services in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and the rest of Tamil Nadu have been restored, while services in Chennai have been partially restored and further work is under way, the spokesperson added.

Services to the DGP’s office, the Greater Chennai police commissioner’s office and the Tangedco head office were also impacted, sources said.