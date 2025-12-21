Gasping for clean air: AQI in parts of Chennai slips to ‘poor’

CHENNAI: Even as Chennai’s air quality continues to hover in the moderate category, several parts of the city are experiencing unhealthy levels of pollution, raising health concerns ahead of the holiday season.

On Saturday afternoon, the citywide Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 178, a reading that falls under the “Moderate” category according to national standards, which means individuals with lung disorders, asthma or heart disease may experience breathing discomfort.

A closer look at the readings from individual monitoring stations shows that many parts of the city are experiencing much severe pollution levels. For instance, the AQI in Kodungaiyur was 274, Arumbakkam was 236 and Perungudi 219, which are classified as ‘poor’, indicating elevated concentrations of particulate matter and other pollutants in these pockets. The reading in Manali was 137 and Velachery residential area was 132, both in the moderate range.

Experts say this mixed picture shows continuing challenges in mitigating emissions from vehicles, construction activities and dust, especially in the northern corridors of Chennai.“While the overall city average appears moderate, ground-level exposures in several localities remain high enough to trigger symptoms among sensitive groups,” said an air quality researcher familiar with the latest data.