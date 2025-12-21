Gasping for clean air: AQI in parts of Chennai slips to ‘poor’

CHENNAI: Even as Chennai’s air quality continues to hover in the moderate category, several parts of the city are experiencing unhealthy levels of pollution, raising health concerns ahead of the holiday season.
On Saturday afternoon, the citywide Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 178, a reading that falls under the “Moderate” category according to national standards, which means individuals with lung disorders, asthma or heart disease may experience breathing discomfort.
A closer look at the readings from individual monitoring stations shows that many parts of the city are experiencing much severe pollution levels. For instance, the AQI in Kodungaiyur was 274, Arumbakkam was 236 and Perungudi 219, which are classified as ‘poor’, indicating elevated concentrations of particulate matter and other pollutants in these pockets. The reading in Manali was 137 and Velachery residential area was 132, both in the moderate range.
Experts say this mixed picture shows continuing challenges in mitigating emissions from vehicles, construction activities and dust, especially in the northern corridors of Chennai.“While the overall city average appears moderate, ground-level exposures in several localities remain high enough to trigger symptoms among sensitive groups,” said an air quality researcher familiar with the latest data.
At current AQI levels, medical professionals advise residents with respiratory issues to limit prolonged outdoor exertion, especially in areas with poor readings. Children and the elderly should also exercise caution, as fine particulate matter can irritate the airways.
The persistent hotspots come amid broader concerns over Chennai’s performance in the Swachh Vayu Survekshan 2025, where the city was ranked last among India’s million-plus urban centres on air quality management and pollution control, a reflection, officials say, of structural challenges in traffic management, dust control and enforcement.
While authorities say measures such as mechanised sweeping and water sprinkling
continue in key zones, environmentalists argue that greater focus on road dust mitigation, stricter vehicle emission checks and expansion of cleaner public transport is urgently needed to bring consistent relief across the city.
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) told TNIE, so far, Chennai has received Rs 474.7 crore under the National Clean Air Programme and utilised Rs 384.8 crore, of which Rs 337 crore was spent on solid waste management. While a few mechanical sweepers and water sprinklers are deployed on the streets, these equipment do not adequately cover the city in its entirety.
Senior government officials, however, argue that the city’s PM10 levels have actually seen a marginal dip, but acknowledged that there was room for improvement.