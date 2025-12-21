Six medical students suspended for ‘ragging’ juniors at hostel in Madras Medical College

CHENNAI: Six final-year MBBS students of the Madras Medical College (MMC) were suspended on Saturday for allegedly ragging their juniors inside the men’s hostel. As per sources, a complaint was received from one of the junior students (from the 2022 batch) claiming he had suffered physical and mental abuse.

A preliminary inquiry was conducted by a committee comprising Dr K Shantaraman, dean, MMC; Dr J Sreevidya, vice principal and Dr Senthilkumar, warden (men’s hostel) on December 15. Based on this, the six students were suspended until further orders.

In the suspension order, the management said that it was evident from the preliminary inquiry that prima facie there was evidence that the six final-year students called for a meeting of kabaddi players of the 2022-23 batch in a hostel room without the authorisation of the sports committee or warden between 9 pm on December 14 and 3 am the next day.