Stray cattle menace: Two bikers killed in Chennai

CHENNAI: In yet another accident caused by stray cattle menace on roads, two motorcyclists, including an assistant engineer with the electricity board, were killed and two more were grievously injured on the Mannivakkam-Adhanur road near Guduvanchery in Chengalpattu district on Friday night.

According to the police, a speeding van belonging to a private company rammed into two cows that suddenly crossed the road. The driver lost control in the impact and crashed into an auto and two motorbikes coming from the opposite direction.

The two men riding the bikes were killed on the spot. One of the deceased was identified as S Rajkumar (52), working as an AE in TNEB, who was returning home with his daughter Sandhya. The other deceased was Venkatesan (58), who was travelling with his wife Savitha. Both the women riding pillion, and another pedestrian named Mythili were severely injured. They were taken to Tambaram Government Hospital and another private hospital in Potheri. The two cows also died in the accident. The police have registered a case.