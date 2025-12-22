Chennai: Thiruvanmiyur depot work stalled as it crosses path with elevated corridor

CHENNAI: The proposed Rs 35-crore redevelopment of Thiruvanmiyur bus terminus in south Chennai has run into a regulatory roadblock, with the Tamil Nadu State Highways Authority flagging a direct conflict between the project’s footprint and the alignment of a planned elevated road corridor.

According to sources from the state highways department, key elements of the proposed bus stand and depot redevelopment would overlap with the alignment of a Rs 2,100-crore elevated corridor project being implemented under the public-private partnership (hybrid annuity) model.

The corridor has a three-year construction period followed by five years of operation and maintenance, and bids have been invited, sources said.

The Thiruvanmiyur redevelopment — planned over 1.66 acres — envisages a three-storey bus terminus with a built-up area of about 6,000 sq metres, attached to the existing depot. The design includes 13 bus bays, capacity to handle nearly 70 buses at a time, separate passenger boarding and alighting zones, ticket counters, waiting halls, crew rest rooms, medical facilities and shops, along with a separate two-storey commercial block.

However, the highways authority said a detailed examination of the layout approved by the CMDA showed that structural elements such as ramps, platforms, parking areas and the depot layout fall within the elevated corridor’s approved alignment.