NHRC puts UGC and UoM on notice over course offered by Chennai's Loyola college

CHENNAI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a final reminder to the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the University of Madras (UoM), directing them to submit an additional and detailed report by January 23 in connection with allegations surrounding a foreign diploma programme offered earlier by Loyola College, Chennai.

NHRC took cognisance of a complaint by AS Santhosh, general secretary of the Legal Rights Protection Forum, Hyderabad, who alleged that the diploma course with foreign collaboration was being offered without obtaining mandatory approvals, in violation of UGC regulations. The complaint claimed that students were misled into paying substantial fees and were sent abroad on visas, exposing them to potential legal and financial risks.

The commission had earlier directed both UGC and the university to conduct inquiries and submit action taken reports. In August, the university submitted a report stating that the allegations were baseless. It maintained that the course “Diploma in film making with AI France” was introduced by the college based on its autonomous status, had the approval of statutory bodies, and was in compliance with UGC norms.

However, the complainant disputed these findings, alleging that the university had failed to address mandatory UGC provisions, governing international academic collaborations. He cited an RTI reply from the university, which according to him indicated that requisite approvals were not obtained.

After examining the records, NHRC directed UGC and the university to file detailed responses.

When contacted, an official from Loyola College said that both UGC and the university, in their respective inquiries, had found the allegations to be baseless and had permitted the college to offer the course.