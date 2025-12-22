This youngster takes robotics to rural areas, propel dreams

What started as curiosity has now become a driving force for Aashik Rahman, fondly called Robo Aashik. As a kid, he was drawn towards creating electrical fixtures for his bicycle, and machines and their magic. Passionate about developing robots, building aircrafts and drones, Aashik actively participated in all national and international competitions while in college. This passion took a serious turn when he got a chance to work in DRDO under eminent scientists.

Aashik and his friend partnered to integrate their curriculum into STEM education and supporting the children. While one was adept at technology, the other proficient in teaching. Aashik, the CEO of Propeller, says he wanted to be a support system for children who “have a dream of building their own innovative projects.” They came up with a curriculum that made technology and innovation sound simple. Ultimately, he wanted to “democratise robotics learning.”