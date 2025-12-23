Choosing the right grass for your garden

A lush green lawn is still the dream backdrop for most Indian homes, terraces, and housing societies. But behind that soft green carpet is a very practical question: which grass should you plant? Two options commonly offered by nurseries today are carpet grass (ready lawn rolls) and Paspalum grass (often pronounced and sold locally as “prosopyllum”). Both are green and beautiful, but they behave very differently once they are in your soil.

Carpet grass: Instant lawn for harsh sun

Carpet grass is what most people picture when they think of a “ready-made lawn”. It usually comes as pre-grown slabs or rolls, often around 6 ft X 1 ft in size, that can simply be laid on a prepared surface of red soil. Within a day, your bare patch of earth can look like a finished, manicured lawn.

These carpets are ideal for areas with intense, direct sun — open terraces, front lawns without trees, or building entrances that get full-day light. Many common carpet varieties are based on warm-season grasses like Bermuda or Korean carpet lawn, which love strong sun and can handle heavy foot traffic.