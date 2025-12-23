CM Stalin directs officials to complete Vadapalani - Poonamallee metro by February 2026

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday directed officials to complete the Poonamallee - Vadapalani stretch of the Phase II Metro Rail project by February. He was reviewing the progress of 27 schemes that fall under the “iconic projects” of the department.

According to a press release, there were 155 schemes under the iconic projects category which has now increased to 288 schemes under 24 departments.

They are being implemented at a cost of Rs 3,17,693 crore. A total of 85 schemes are now completed for public use, while the remaining are at various stages of execution. At a review meeting with secretaries of six departments, Stalin assessed 27 schemes being implemented at a cost of Rs 87,941 crore and instructed officials to ensure their completion by January 2026.

Among the projects reviewed were integrated drinking water schemes in Sivaganga, Madurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Ramanathapuram, Dindigul, Virudhunagar and Thoothukudi districts under the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, along with development works at the Vandiyur Lake in Madurai.

Stalin also reviewed the progress of the Kuthambakkam and Chengalpattu bus stand construction works under the Housing and Urban Development department, as well as the skywalk being built to facilitate pedestrian movement across the highway near the Kilambakkam bus terminus.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, chief secretary N Muruganandam and senior officials from various departments attended the meeting.