CM Stalin to inaugurate renovated Victoria Public Hall in Chennai on December 23

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin is set to inaugurate the renovated Victoria Public Hall, at EVR Periyar Salai, on Tuesday around 7 pm. Following the inauguration, an online booking system, enabling visitors to register in advance, is planned to be launched.

Built in 1888 in the Indo-Saracenic architectural style, Victoria Public Hall was designed by renowned architect Robert Chisholm and constructed by Namberumal Chetty. The two-storey structure, measuring 48 metres in length and 24 metres in width, features a main roof which is 19 metres high and a central tower measuring 34 metres.

The building has been a major venue for social movement gatherings and political meetings, including those of the Justice Party, and is widely regarded as a cradle of the Dravidian movement, a corporation official told TNIE.

In May 2023, the Greater Chennai Corporation undertook a comprehensive conservation, revitalisation and seismic retrofitting project at a cost of `32.62 crore under the Singara Chennai 2.0 scheme. Though the work was given a 24-month deadline, it extended further seven months.

The official said the restoration was carried out carefully to preserve the building’s original architectural character while enhancing its structural safety and functionality.

Following the inauguration, the hall will be opened to the public as an exhibition space showcasing the rich history of public gatherings and social movements associated with it. The exhibition will feature detailed write-ups, audio-visual presentations and displays, also featuring the engineering and conservation efforts involved in revitalising the historic structure.