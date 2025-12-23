Drunk man makes hoax bomb threat to CM Stalin's residence

CHENNAI: A man was arrested for making threat calls to Chief Minister MK Stalin in a drunken condition. The Selaiyur police later arrested the man, identified as Vinoth Kumar, from outside a Tasmac outlet on Camp Road.

The threat call, claiming bomb had been placed at the residence and in the car of Stalin, was received at the police control room on Sunday evening. The police said the caller identified himself as Vinoth and abruptly disconnected the call.

An intensive search at the CM’s residence on Chitharanjan Road revealed that the threat was a hoax.

Vinoth was arrested and sent in judicial remand on Monday.